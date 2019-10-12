Small-caps underperform amid high volatility, more than 60 stocks fell 10-50% in a week

The Indian markets witnessed a rebound in the second half of the week and managed to close in the green for the week ended October 11, but the biggest casualty of last week was the small-cap stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.2 percent while the Nifty closed 1.17 percent higher compared to 0.4 percent rise in the S&P BSE Mid-cap index, and 0.28 percent fall seen in the S&P BSE Small-cap index for the week ended October 11.

"Markets during the week saw a paradigm reversal of sentiments. The government’s all-out efforts in striking the right cords is indeed paying off whether it is in form of increase in dearness allowance to 17 percent, corporate tax cuts, interest rate reduction, timely tax refunds as well as nudging capital expenditure from PSUs have all reflected in the confidence of domestic bourses," Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote said.

However, profit-booking continues in the Small-cap stocks. As many as 64 stocks fell by 0-50 percent for the week ended October 11 which includes names like Sintex Industries, Cox & Kings, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, State Trading Corporation, Jain Irrigation System, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, DHFL, and Century Textiles, etc. among others.

