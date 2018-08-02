Small caps leading earnings downgrades; don't expect V-shaped recovery: ICICI Sec

Indian markets have hit a record high on the back of a handful of names in the index while the broader sentiment still remains weak, ICICI Securities said in a note.

A risk-off trade is clearly reflecting in Indian equities in the form of severe underperformance of small caps (-23.3%) and mid caps (-14.2%) over large caps (+7%) in 2018.

The Q1 results season started on a lukewarm note with the higher number of consensus downgrades and upgrades for FY19E given that the early results usually have a higher percentage of upgrades, said the note.

The brokerage firm further highlighted that small-cap stocks have a higher number of downgrades as compared to large-caps. “Upgrades have been led by IT and financial services (Insurance and retail finance) while downgrades are led by consumption stocks, auto and select banks,” it said.

Although the selling in small-cap stocks was triggered by a plethora of reasons including their unsustainable run in CY17, significant valuation premium over large-caps and the emergence of volatility and the risk-off environment in Feb’18.

The selling pressure was further accentuated by lack of buying support, low liquidity and selling by all the three large class of Institutional investors. According to ICICI Securities estimates, FPIs, MFs, and Insurance companies have sold small-cap stock worth US$1.1bn during H1CY18 based on the Q1FY19 shareholding data for NSE500 companies.

ASM (Additional surveillance mechanism) list by SEBI where more than 95% of the list are small caps and downgrading of 15 stocks to small caps (after the sharp decline in prices) by AMFI as per their latest market cap classification added further pressure on small caps, added the note.