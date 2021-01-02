Small & midcaps outperform in last week of 2020; 30 stocks in BSE500 rose 10-30%

Representative Image (Image: Pixabay)

Indian market zoomed past crucial resistance levels in the last week of the year 2020 where the Nifty50 climbed Mount 14K while the S&P BSE Sensex inched closer towards 48,000.

The benchmark indices closed with gains of about 2 percent but a large part of the action was seen in the small & midcap space.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.91 percent while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 1.96 percent for the week ended 1 January 2021 compared with 2.7 percent rise seen in the S&P BSE Midcap index, and 3.3 percent rally recorded in the S&P BSE Smallcap index in the same period.

There are many as 30 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index that rallied 10-30% in just five trading sessions. These include Bharat Electronics, Oberoi Realty, Wockhardt, Vakrangee, Timken India, MMTC, SAIL and Suzlon Energy.

Big Nifty50 gainers this week which were up more than 5 percent in the week gone by include names like JSW Steel, Tata Motors & IndusInd Bank. In spite of lesser participation from FIIs the Nifty-50 gave a strong closing on the monthly expiry day.

Strong global liquidity, US stimulus package, and vaccine news boosted risk appetite for investors across the globe. On the domestic front, robust GST collections, and current account surplus would be sentiment positive that will help Nifty50 climb further ahead of the Budget 2021, suggest experts.

“Indian markets are relentlessly scaling new highs with Nifty-50 breaching the 14,000 level and BSE Sensex close to the 48,000 mark. Global cues have remained positive for most Asian markets with MSCI Emerging Markets reporting 2.9% gains this week,” Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President, Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities told Moneycontrol.

“The robust FII flows of ~US$ 7.3 bn in December and strong closing on expiry indicates bullish rollovers for January expiry. The macro numbers like GST collection and current account surplus are also supportive from an economic perspective. Expect the Nifty-50 to go somewhere midway of the 14,000 to 15,000 range in January,” he said.

Markets are currently riding on the back of optimism over economic recovery, liquidity and stimulus support, and vaccine developments, suggest experts. Analysts advise investors to remain long but at the same time cautious as chances of technical correction cannot be ruled out.

“Considering the sharp runup, we expect that the markets would consolidate in the near term. Having said that, we suggest continuing with the overall uptrend and using dips to add quality counters,” Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“Avoid contrarian trades until we see a decisive reversal in the trend however partial hedging through derivatives instruments is certainly a prudent strategy,” he said.

Technical View:

On a weekly basis, the Nifty rose 1.96 percent, led by PSU Bank, Commodities and Real Estate stocks. FIIs poured over Rs 7,000 crore into the cash sector.

Final approval for the stimulus package from the Republicans in the US and the continued weakness in the dollar index has helped the market move upward, suggest experts.

As long as Nifty holds on to 13800-13700 levels on closing basis chances of further up move towards 14300-14400 is possible with some consolidation in between, they say.

“Last week, we were of the view that if the Nifty closes at the level of 13900 then it would continue to move upward and this week, the Nifty closed above the same. Technically, the index has formed breakout continuation formation and the texture of the chart suggests the uptrend likely to continue in the near term,” Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities told Moneycontrol.

“We can expect further upside activity towards the 14300 or 14400 levels. On the downside, the Nifty would find big support between 13800 and 13700. The focus should be on commodities, technology, and NBFCs,” he said.

