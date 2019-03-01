'Slim chance of single party coming to majority, market factoring a coalition led by BJP'

As things stand today, unlike 2014 there appears a very slim chance of a single party coming to the majority after the general election. The market is factoring a coalition led by BJP and that remains the most likely scenario, Shailendra Kumar, Chief Investment Officer at Narnolia Financial Advisors said in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Edited excerpts:

Q: Do you expect the Nifty to rally 300-400 points from here on before elections or is it going to be rangebound amid geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan?

A: Nifty is trading in a narrow 5 percent range between 10,500 and 11,100 for the last four months. A decisive breakout beyond this range would require clarity on elections, geopolitical situations, money market liquidity and earning trajectory for FY20.

Other global triggers namely economic stress in Europe and disappointment during the current earnings season in the US are added issues that market has to factor in before making a decisive move.

Fundamentally there are enough green shoots in terms of rising capacity utilisation and cleaner corporate lending environment that would help the market to climb various walls of worries.

Q: Considering the current political situation of all parties, what are your expectations for general elections?

A: We are in a highly fluid political situation and lots can change to the run-up to the election. As things stand today, unlike 2014 there appears a very slim chance of a single party coming to the majority after the general election. The market is factoring a coalition led by BJP and that remains the most likely scenario.

Q: How do you read the December quarter earnings season? Have you changed your estimates for Q4 and FY20?

A: Just concluded Q3 results were mixed. Whereas topline growth has remained robust, the margin picture has further deteriorated. Falling margin and subsequent lower net profit growth have surely necessitated a downward revision in earnings estimate for FY19.

Now we factor 9 percent earnings growth in FY19. But most of the downward margin revisions have been on account of cyclical factors like global commodity prices, extra provisioning by corporate lenders and some one-offs.

So going forward once these cyclical factors stabilise, the margin would recover and earnings growth will be robust in FY20.

Q: What are the major sectors to look at after December quarter earnings season and why?

A: December results have seen continued volume growth particularly on the rural side for FMCG, IT has shown good growth on the back of better deal wins and rise in digital revenue contribution.

But the stand out sector had been corporate lenders both on the public and private side. Advances are showing good growth, net interest margin is stabilizing and more important slippage has reduced. Most of the slippage is from the stressed book and the difference between the stressed asset and GNPA has narrowed.

Also, these corporate lenders very prudently have kept their provisioning higher to make their balance sheet strong enough to meet any fresh pocket of non-performing assets in the coming years.

Q: Considering positive development between the US and China, do you feel trade war will end between both countries soon?

A: After two successful rounds of talks between Chinese and US officials, the United States is extending the fresh rounds of tariff that was set to be imposed from March 1.

Also, there are indications that the Presidents of both nations would be meeting shortly to finally conclude a deal. If reforms in China particularly related to intellectual property rights are part of the deal, it would be highly beneficial to a balanced global growth with positive impact on emerging economies like India.

Q: What are the top five picks to look at for double-digit return in next one year?

A: ICICI Bank: Buy | Target: Rs 445 | Return: 29 percent

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) continues to improve after peaking at 8.84 percent in Q4FY18. Provisioning Coverage Ratio (PCR) has strengthened to 76 percent and remains one of the highest in the industry. NIM has been gradually improving due to lower slippages, change in assets mix and reset of yield at higher MCLR.

Strong liability franchise (CASA at 49 percent) remains strongly positive. Loan growth is expected to inch up going ahead. Management had earlier guided for 15 percent RoE going forward. The stock could be bought on a decline for the price target of Rs 445.

Infosys: Buy | Target: Rs 856 | Return: 17 percent

Infosys' continued performance in last four quarters has reflected that the strategy (scaling an agile digital business, energizing Infosys' core businesses, re-skilling employees to help them achieve their aspirations and localising within its operating markets) is resonating well for the company.

Going forward, revenue growth looks all intact seeing the digital demand (30 to 50 percent growth), continued growth in BFSI segment in the US and stable tech spend. Total contract value that has grown 53.5 percent in 9-month FY19 is continuously increasing.

Infosys is set to post revenue growth of 16 percent CAGR over FY18 to 20E. Near term target price is Rs 856(20x FY20EPS).

Larsen & Toubro: Buy | Target: Rs 1,798 | Return: 40 percent

Execution across verticals continues to remain robust with strong growth in the services business. Revenue is growing at double-digit from the last four quarters with significant improvement in operating margin. Execution is likely to remain strong going ahead with a focus on improvement of return ratio.

On order inflow front, current bid pipeline of Rs 1,60,000 crore provides strong visibility. L&T is expected to report 12/16 percent CAGR growth in revenue/PAT over FY18-20E. The target for L&T is Rs 1,798, standalone business at Rs 1,233 (24x FY20 EPS) and subsidiaries at Rs 565 per share.

Marico: Buy | Target: Rs 460 | Return: 36 percent

The company is expected to clock 8 percent and 9 percent volume growth for FY19E and 20E led by better growth in value-added oil and Parachute Rigid backed by improvement in rural demand.

Tailwinds in terms of lower copra prices (expect 15-20 percent correction in FY20e) and premiumization will help in margin improvement although the company will keep investing in brand building.

Marico has a high return on equity at 33 percent, higher payout of 64 percent and strong management. Near term target price is Rs 460(50xFY20E EPS).

State Bank of India: Buy | Target: Rs 348 | Return: 30 percent

Assets quality has been improving with the declining stress additions. PCR of 75 percent gives comfort in lower credit cost in FY20. Management expects Rs 34,000 crore of NPA resolution to be completed in near term.

While slippages are set to decline to Rs 24,000-30,000 crore, NIM is on improving trend led by an increase in yield and low-cost deposit franchise. MCLR reset and lower slippages will further provide support to margins. Near-term target for the stock is Rs 348.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.