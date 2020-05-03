Slideshow | Top companies by market cap last week; TCS biggest gainer

During the holiday-shortened week, the Sensex rallied 2,390.40 points or 7.63 percent. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Ten most-valued domestic companies together added a whopping Rs 3,10,362.26 crore to market capitalisation last week, fueled by a sharp rally in TCS. Here are the top 10 firms according to their market capitalisation for the week that ended on April 30: 2/11 10. ITC | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 2,23,902.99 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 2,642.83 crore 3/11 9. ICICI Bank | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 2,45,959.12 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 29,180.58 crore 4/11 8. Kotak Mahindra Bank | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 2,59,589.74 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 22,334.73 crore 5/11 7. Bharti Airtel Limited | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 2,80,606.59 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 10,911.11 crore 6/11 6. Infosys | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 3,05,029.05 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 24,659.57 crore 7/11 5. HDFC Limited | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 3,32,050.84 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 58,499.9 crore 8/11 4. Hindustan Unilever | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 5,15,872.69 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 21,660.41 crore 9/11 3. HDFC Bank | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 5,49,354.06 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 35,213.71 crore 10/11 2. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 7,56,049.23 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 73,753.12 crore 11/11 1. Reliance Industries | M-cap for the week ended April 24: Rs 9,30,006.19 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 31,506.3 crore (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd) First Published on May 3, 2020 03:48 pm