you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 03, 2020 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Top companies by market cap last week; TCS biggest gainer

During the holiday-shortened week, the Sensex rallied 2,390.40 points or 7.63 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here is a list of the top 10 most-valued firms in India by market capitalisation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, as of February 17, 2020.
Ten most-valued domestic companies together added a whopping Rs 3,10,362.26 crore to market capitalisation last week, fueled by a sharp rally in TCS. Here are the top 10 firms according to their market capitalisation for the week that ended on April 30:

10. ITC | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 2,23,902.99 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 2,642.83 crore

9. ICICI Bank | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 2,45,959.12 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 29,180.58 crore

8. Kotak Mahindra Bank | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 2,59,589.74 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 22,334.73 crore

7. Bharti Airtel Limited | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 2,80,606.59 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 10,911.11 crore

6. Infosys | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 3,05,029.05 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 24,659.57 crore

5. HDFC Limited | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 3,32,050.84 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 58,499.9 crore The growth prospectus for HDFC remains strong on the back of strong parentage, large balance sheet to raise and deploy money regularly and increased housing demand. "Increasing credit by the banks subsidiary provides an opportunity for further penetration of client base and stable margins to deliver consistent growth in earnings and valuations," said Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities. The stock has strong support near to 1,400 levels near to its 34-month averages.
5. HDFC Limited | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 3,32,050.84 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 58,499.9 crore

4. Hindustan Unilever | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 5,15,872.69 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 21,660.41 crore Hindustan Unilever | Buy | LTP: Rs 2,234 | Target price: Rs 3,080 | Upside: 38% The analyst expects Hindustan Unilever to report a healthy bottom-line CAGR of about 12 percent over FY2019-22E due to healthy volume growth on the back of a strong brand and wide distribution network.
4. Hindustan Unilever | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 5,15,872.69 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 21,660.41 crore

3. HDFC Bank | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 5,49,354.06 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 35,213.71 crore

2. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 7,56,049.23 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 73,753.12 crore

1. Reliance Industries | M-cap for the week ended April 24: Rs 9,30,006.19 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 31,506.3 crore (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)
1. Reliance Industries | M-cap for the week ended April 24: Rs 9,30,006.19 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 31,506.3 crore (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

First Published on May 3, 2020 03:48 pm

