Slideshow | Top companies by market cap last week; RIL biggest gainer

RIL, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed a rise in their market capitalisation, while HUL, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, ITC and ICICI Bank finished last week with losses. 1/11 Five of the 10 most valued domestic companies added Rs 1,63,795.48 crore in market capitalisation last week, with Reliance Industries accounting for the lion's share of the gains. Here are the top 10 firms according to their market capitalisation for the week that ended on April 24: 2/11 10. ICICI Bank | M-cap for the week ended April 24: Rs 2,16,778.54 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 26,571.92 crore 3/11 9. ITC | M-cap for the week ended April 24: Rs 2,21,260.16 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 9,956.71 crore 4/11 8. Kotak Mahindra Bank | M-cap for the week ended April 24: Rs 2,37,255.01 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 10,282.58 crore 5/11 7. Bharti Airtel Limited | M-cap for the week ended April 24: Rs 2,69,695.48 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 4,309.89 crore 6/11 6. HDFC Limited | M-cap for the week ended April 24: Rs 2,73,550.94 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 17,502.34 crore 7/11 5. Infosys | M-cap for the week ended April 24: Rs 2,68,018.40 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 3,534.97 crore 8/11 4. Hindustan Unilever | M-cap for the week ended April 24: Rs 4,94,212.28 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 21,983.99 crore 9/11 3. HDFC Bank | M-cap for the week ended April 24: Rs 5,14,140.35 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 14,941.95 crore 10/11 2. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | M-cap for the week ended April 24: Rs 6,82,296.11 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 4,315.24 crore 11/11 1. Reliance Industries | M-cap for the week ended April 24: Rs 8,98,499.89 crore crore | Gain during the week: Rs 1,21,904.63 crore (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd) First Published on Apr 26, 2020 03:10 pm