you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Top companies by market cap last week; Bharti Airtel biggest gainer

Only Bharti Airtel and ITC from the top-10 list managed to close the week with gains.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Eight of the 10 most valued domestic companies suffered a combined erosion of Rs 1,37,311.31 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries (RIL) taking the biggest knock.

ITC Goa
10. ITC | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 2,02,330.13 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 7,744.11 crore

9. ICICI Bank | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 2,08,900.79 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 9,770.06 crore

8. Kotak Mahindra Bank | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 2,25,327.22 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 7,805.2 crore

Infosys (Image: Reuters)
7. Infosys | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 2,77,814.09 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 9,518.84 crore

6. HDFC Limited | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 2,83,293.70 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 9,370.38 crore The growth prospectus for HDFC remains strong on the back of strong parentage, large balance sheet to raise and deploy money regularly and increased housing demand. "Increasing credit by the banks subsidiary provides an opportunity for further penetration of client base and stable margins to deliver consistent growth in earnings and valuations," said Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities. The stock has strong support near to 1,400 levels near to its 34-month averages.
5. Bharti Airtel Limited | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 3,02,292.43 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 13,147.89 crore The company is a beneficiary of being an emerging duopoly with large subscriber base and regular price hikes, higher data consumption with respect to work from home (WFH), digital payments and OTT platforms. Lesser capex requirements in the near future is also a key positive for the stock. "It has scaled an all-time high breaking its 10-year range with strong volumes and recent correction provides a good opportunity for the target of Rs 700 levels over the next 2 years," said Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.
4. Hindustan Unilever | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 4,77,458.89 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 13,192.26 crore Hindustan Unilever | Buy | LTP: Rs 2,234 | Target price: Rs 3,080 | Upside: 38% The analyst expects Hindustan Unilever to report a healthy bottom-line CAGR of about 12 percent over FY2019-22E due to healthy volume growth on the back of a strong brand and wide distribution network.
3. HDFC Bank | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 4,87,083.88 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 22,347.07 crore
2. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 7,10,439 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 75.04 crore
File image
1. Reliance Industries | M-cap for the week ended April 24: Rs 9,24,855.56 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 65,232.46 crore (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

First Published on May 17, 2020 04:05 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies #HDFC #HDFC Bank #HUL #ICICI Bank #Infosys #ITC #Kotak Mahindra Bank #markets #RIL #Slideshow #TCS

