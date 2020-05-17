Slideshow | Top companies by market cap last week; Bharti Airtel biggest gainer

Only Bharti Airtel and ITC from the top-10 list managed to close the week with gains. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Eight of the 10 most valued domestic companies suffered a combined erosion of Rs 1,37,311.31 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries (RIL) taking the biggest knock. 2/11 10. ITC | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 2,02,330.13 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 7,744.11 crore 3/11 9. ICICI Bank | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 2,08,900.79 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 9,770.06 crore 4/11 8. Kotak Mahindra Bank | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 2,25,327.22 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 7,805.2 crore 5/11 7. Infosys | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 2,77,814.09 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 9,518.84 crore 6/11 6. HDFC Limited | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 2,83,293.70 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 9,370.38 crore 7/11 5. Bharti Airtel Limited | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 3,02,292.43 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 13,147.89 crore 8/11 4. Hindustan Unilever | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 4,77,458.89 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 13,192.26 crore 9/11 3. HDFC Bank | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 4,87,083.88 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 22,347.07 crore 10/11 2. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | M-cap for the week ended April 30: Rs 7,10,439 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 75.04 crore 11/11 1. Reliance Industries | M-cap for the week ended April 24: Rs 9,24,855.56 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 65,232.46 crore (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd) First Published on May 17, 2020 04:05 pm