Slideshow | These 8 brokerage picks could give 7-60% return over 9-15 months

Indian markets erased all morning gains and ended lower on March 27 in a volatile trading session with Nifty finishing below 11,450 and Sensex closing 100 points lower at 38,132.88. Bank Nifty outperformed other sectoral indices and closed above 30,000 for the first time. Here are the top eight chart picks that could return 7-60 percent in next 9-15 months: