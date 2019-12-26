App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Recap 2019: Best performing asset classes of the year

Here is a list of best performing asset classes of 2019:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
1/7

The Indian equity market touched new highs in 2019 with the benchmark index Nifty50 rising 11.27 percent as on December 13. However, the massive upside in Indian equities was eclipsed by rallies in other asset classes which rose as much as 21 percent during the year. Here is a list of best performing asset classes of 2019:

Brent Crude Oil | Price as on 31 December 2018: $54 per barrel | Price as on 13 December 2019: $65 per barrel | Return: 21.39 percent | NAV (if you had invested Rs10,000 at the beginning of the CY2019): Rs 12,139
2/7

Brent Crude | Price as on December 31, 2018: $54 per barrel | Price as on December 13, 2019: $65 per barrel | Return: 21.39 percent | NAV (if you had invested Rs 10,000 at the beginning of the CY19): Rs 12,139

Gold | Price as on 31 December 2018: Rs 31,750 per 10 gram | Price as on 13 December 2019: Rs 37,870 per 10 gram | Return: 19.28 percent | NAV (if you had invested Rs10,000 at the beginning of the CY2019): Rs 11,928
3/7

Gold | Price as on December 31, 2018: Rs 31,750 per 10 gram | Price as on December 13, 2019: Rs 37,870 per 10 gram | Return: 19.28 percent | NAV (if you had invested Rs 10,000 at the beginning of the CY19): Rs 11,928

Equities | Nifty50 as on 31 December 2018: 10,863 | Nifty50 as on 13 December 2019: 12,087 | Return: 11.27 percent | NAV (if you had invested Rs10,000 at the beginning of the CY2019): Rs 11,127
4/7

Equities | Nifty50 as on December 31, 2018: 10,863 | Nifty50 as on December 31, 2019: 12,087 | Return: 11.27 percent | NAV (if you had invested Rs 10,000 at the beginning of the CY19): Rs 11,127

Public Provident Fund |
5/7

Public Provident Fund | Return/Interest: 7.9% pa |  NAV (if you had invested Rs 10,000 at the beginning of the CY19): Rs 10,790

Bank FD | Avg rate offered by Indian banks: 6.5 percent | NAV (if you had invested Rs10,000 at the beginning of the CY2019): Rs 10,650
6/7

Bank FD | Avg rate offered by Indian banks: 6.5 percent | NAV (if you had invested Rs 10,000 at the beginning of the CY19): Rs 10,650

Currencies (Rupee/USD) | value - Dec 18, 2019 71.063 | Dec 31, 2018 69.57) | Return: (-) 2.14%
7/7

Currency (Rupee) | Value as on December 18, 2019: Rs 71.063 per dollar | Value as on December 31, 2018: 69.57 | Return: (-)2.14% | NAV (if you had invested Rs 10,000 at the beginning of the CY19): Rs 9,786

First Published on Dec 26, 2019 12:27 pm

tags #Business #markets #Recap 2019 #Slideshow

