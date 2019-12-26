Slideshow | Recap 2019: Best performing asset classes of the year

Here is a list of best performing asset classes of 2019: Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 The Indian equity market touched new highs in 2019 with the benchmark index Nifty50 rising 11.27 percent as on December 13. However, the massive upside in Indian equities was eclipsed by rallies in other asset classes which rose as much as 21 percent during the year. Here is a list of best performing asset classes of 2019: 2/7 Brent Crude | Price as on December 31, 2018: $54 per barrel | Price as on December 13, 2019: $65 per barrel | Return: 21.39 percent | NAV (if you had invested Rs 10,000 at the beginning of the CY19): Rs 12,139 3/7 Gold | Price as on December 31, 2018: Rs 31,750 per 10 gram | Price as on December 13, 2019: Rs 37,870 per 10 gram | Return: 19.28 percent | NAV (if you had invested Rs 10,000 at the beginning of the CY19): Rs 11,928 4/7 Equities | Nifty50 as on December 31, 2018: 10,863 | Nifty50 as on December 31, 2019: 12,087 | Return: 11.27 percent | NAV (if you had invested Rs 10,000 at the beginning of the CY19): Rs 11,127 5/7 Public Provident Fund | Return/Interest: 7.9% pa | NAV (if you had invested Rs 10,000 at the beginning of the CY19): Rs 10,790 6/7 Bank FD | Avg rate offered by Indian banks: 6.5 percent | NAV (if you had invested Rs 10,000 at the beginning of the CY19): Rs 10,650 7/7 Currency (Rupee) | Value as on December 18, 2019: Rs 71.063 per dollar | Value as on December 31, 2018: 69.57 | Return: (-)2.14% | NAV (if you had invested Rs 10,000 at the beginning of the CY19): Rs 9,786 First Published on Dec 26, 2019 12:27 pm