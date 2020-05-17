Slideshow | Rangebound market ended lower last week amid stimulus package; rupee flat

Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 5,951.15 crore last week, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth of Rs 1,074.94 crore. Rakesh Patil 1/10 Indian benchmark witnessed rangebound trade and ended lower for the week ended on May 15 amid stimulus package from the government, mixed global cues, earning from Indian Inc and concern over rising COVID-19 cases in the country. 2/10 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been announcing details of the COVID-19 economic relief package. However, investors are looking for further details and new guidelines for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown before reacting. 3/10 Last week, BSE Sensex shed 544.97 points (1.7 percent) to close at 31,097.73. The Nifty50 was down 144.65 points (1.4 percent) to end at 9,136.85 levels. 4/10 The BSE Small-cap index was up 0.47 percent last week. Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Saurashtra Cement, Poly Medicure, Salasar Techno, Mahindra Holidays, Ruchi Soya Industries rose over 25 percent each, while Gayatri Projects, Jain Irrigation Systems, Future Enterprises and Cox & Kings lost over 20 percent. 5/10 BSE Mid-cap Index rose 0.7 percent helped by Jubilant Life, Edelweiss Financial Services, MphasiS, Alembic Pharma, REC, HUDCO, Escorts and Ramco Cements which gained over 10 percent. However, Indiabulls Ventures, Future Consumer, EIH, Mahindra CIE, L&T Technology were among losers. 6/10 The BSE Large-cap Index was down 1 percent last week, dragged by the Nestle India, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, HDFC Life, GAIL India, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank and Tech Mahindra. However, gainers Vedanta, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Infratel, Hero MotoCorp, REC, Bajaj Auto and Hindustan Zinc. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. 7/10 On the BSE Sensex, Maruti Suzuki India added the most in terms of market value, followed by Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, ITC, Bajaj Auto and Larsen & Toubro in the past week. However, RIL lost the most in terms of market value. 8/10 On the sectoral front, Nifty Auto outperformed other indices with a gain of 5.5 percent followed by Nifty Metal Index (up 4 percent) and Nifty Media Index (up 3 percent). On the other hand, Nifty Bank and Pharma Index shed 2.6 percent each. 9/10 In the past week, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 5,951.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 1,074.94 crore. 10/10 Indian rupee ended flat at 75.57 on May 15 against May 8 closing of 75.55. First Published on May 17, 2020 08:07 am