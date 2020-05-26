Slideshow | Market will focus on global cues, earnings; Nifty may test 8,300, say experts

Shabbir Kayyumi, Head of Technical Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors said that the Nifty has given bullish crossover of 20 DMA and 50 DMA in the last week suggesting bullish movement in mid-term. However, a confirmation will come only above 9,200 marks which can take prices higher towards previous swing high placed at 9,550 marks. On a lower side crucial support of an unfilled gap lies around 8,750 and any decisive move below this zone will trigger fresh selling which can push Nifty towards 8,300 marks.