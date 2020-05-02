Slideshow | Market rallies nearly 8% amid F&O expiry, positive global cues; rupee gains 135 paise

On the sectoral front, Nifty Metal outperformed other indices with a gain of 13 percent. Rakesh Patil 1/10 Indian indices ended higher in the truncated week ended on April 30 amid earnings from India Inc, April F&O Expiry and positive global cues on the back of falling rates of new coronavirus cases, and partial opening up of the economies around the world. 2/10 Last week, BSE Sensex added 2,390.4 points (7.6 percent) to close at 33,717.62, while the Nifty50 rose 705.5 points (7.7 percent) to end at 9,859.9 levels. 3/10 In the April series, the Nifty50 rallied 14 percent or 1,218.45 points to close at 9,859.9. Nifty Bank index jumped 10 percent or 1,947.85 points to ends at 21,534.50. 4/10 The BSE Largecap index rose 7.5 percent in the week gone by led by the Bandhan Bank, Hindalco Industries, Tata Motors and ICICI Prudential. However, Marico, Lupin, Sun Pharma and Cadila Healthcare capped gains. 5/10 BSE Midcap index added 4.8 percent led by Manappuram Finance, RBL Bank, Mahindra CIE Automotive and Jindal Steel which gained over 20 percent, while Future Retail, HEG, Graphite India, PNB Housing Finance and Aditya Birla Fashion lost between 5-17 percent. 6/10 The BSE Smallcap index was up 4.4 percent in last week. India Nippon Electricals, TCPL Packaging, Capri Global Capital, Fineotex Chemical and Manappuram Finance added over 25 percent each, while losers included Jet Airways, Eros International, Bombay Rayon and Simplex Infra. 7/10 On the BSE Sensex, TCS added the most in terms of market value, followed by HDFC, HDFC Bank, and Reliance Industries in the past week. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. 8/10 On the sectoral front, Nifty Metal outperformed other indices with a gain of 13 percent followed by Nifty IT Index and Nifty Bank Index. On the other hand, Nifty Pharma index fell 2 percent. 9/10 Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,652.31 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also bought equities worth of Rs 2896.4 crore. 10/10 In the week gone by, the rupee ended higher by 135 paise at 75.10 against previous week's closing of 76.45. First Published on May 2, 2020 08:32 am