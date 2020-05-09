App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 09, 2020 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Market loses 6% amid rising coronavirus cases, no stimulus package from government; Rupee falls

In the last week the Indian rupee ended lower by 45 paise at 75.55 on May 8 against its April 30 closing of 75.10.

Rakesh Patil
Indian benchmark indices remained volatile and fell 6 percent each in the week ended on May 8 amid rising coronavirus cases in country, hopeful of a stimulus package from the government and mixed global markets due to tensions around the US-China trade talks.
In the last week, BSE Sensex fell 2,074.92 points (6 percent) to close at 31,642.7, while the Nifty50 shed 608.4 points (6 percent) to end at 9,251.5 levels.
For the week as well, the Nifty index formed bearish candle on the weekly scale as it lost more than 6 percent, after rallying nearly 8 percent in previous week. The Nifty Bank index lost more than 10 percent during the week after rising 10 percent in previous week, forming large bearish candle on the weekly scale too.
The BSE Small-cap index was down 4 percent in last week. Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Sunteck Realty, Kwality, Reliance Naval and Sintex Plastics Technology lost over 20 percent each, while gainers included Gujarat Apollo Industries, Ruchi Soya Industries, Pokarna, Sadbhav Engineering, Atlanta, Gayatri Projects and DB Realty.
BSE Mid-cap Index fell 5 percent dragged by AU Small Finance Bank, Hexaware Technologies, Indian Hotels Company, Rajesh Exports and Aditya Birla Capital. However, Bayer CropScience, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Info Edge India, Sterlite Technologies and Torrent Pharmaceuticals were among the gainers.
The BSE Large-cap Index declined 6 percent in the last week. Bank Of Baroda, Titan Company, Axis Bank, Vedanta, Havells India, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki India and ITC lost over 10 percent. However, gainers were Reliance Industries, Mahindra and Mahindra, Marico, SBI Life Insurance and Aurobindo Pharma. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments
On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries added the most in terms of market value, followed by Bharti Airtel, M&M and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries in the past week. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments
On the sectoral front, Nifty Bank underperformed other indices with a loss of 10 percent followed by Nifty Metal Index (down 9.8 percent) and Nifty Realty Index (down 9.5 percent). On the other hand, Nifty Pharma Index was the only index which ended in the positive territory.
In the last week the Indian rupee ended lower by 45 paise at 75.55 on May 8 against its April 30 closing of 75.10.
In the past week, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 18,589.68 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 917.92 crore.
First Published on May 9, 2020 10:52 am

