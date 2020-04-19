Slideshow | Market gains for second consecutive week; RBI announces measures

BSE Sensex and NSE gained over 1 percent each as RBI announced some liquidity boosting measures and amid positive global cues. Rakesh Patil 1/10 Benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive week in the holiday-shortened week that ended on April 17, supported by global cues and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announcement. 2/10 BSE Sensex and NSE gained over 1 percent each amid RBI announced some liquidity boosting measures and positive global cues. 3/10 The BSE Sensex added 429.1 points (1.37 percent) to close at 31,588.72, while the Nifty50 added 154.85 points (1.7 percent) to end at 9,266.75 levels. 4/10 The BSE Small-cap index jumped 5 percent in last week. Bombay Rayon Fashions, Zen Technologies, Walchandnagar Industries, Zuari Global and NCC added over 40 percent in last week, while losers were Indo Rama Synthetics, Balrampur Chini Mills, Camlin Fine Sciences and Morepen Laboratories. 5/10 BSE Mid-cap Index rose 4 percent with NBCC, MRPL, HEG and Glenmark Pharma gained over 25 percent, while Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Rajesh Exports lost over 10 percent. 6/10 The BSE Large-cap Index added 1.8 percent last week supported by Motherson Sumi Systems, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Vodafone Idea which surged more than 25 percent. 7/10 On the BSE, ICICI Bank gained the most last week in terms of market value, followed by Axis Bank, L&T and TCS. 8/10 On the sectoral front, Nifty Metal has outperformed other indices with gain of 6.5 percent followed by Nifty Private Bank Index (up 4.8 percent) and Nifty Infra (up 4 percent). 9/10 Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 4,196.77 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 339.07 crore. 10/10 Last week, the Indian Rupee touched a fresh record low of 76.87, while it has ended the week 12 paise lower at 76.40 on April 17 against its April 9 closing of 76.28. First Published on Apr 19, 2020 08:54 am