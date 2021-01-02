MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Slideshow | Market gains 2% on continuous FII support, progress on COVID vaccine

In the month of December 2020, FIIs bought equities worth Rs 48,223.94 crore and DIIs sold equities worth of Rs 37,293.53 crore.

Rakesh Patil
January 02, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST

sensex Benchmark indices ended the last week of the year 2020 with a gain of 2 percent on the back of positive cues including sustained FII inflows, progress on Covid vaccine, better GST collection, December auto sales numbers and a consistent declining Covid cases.

sensex Last week, BSE Sensex jumped 895.44 points or 1.90 percent to end at 47,868.98 and while the Nifty50 was up 269.25 points or 1.95 percent to finish at 14,018.50 levels. IN the year 2020, the Sensex rose 15.7 percent, while Nifty added 14.9 percent.

BSE Small-cap index was down 0.5 percent. Suven Life Sciences, Sterling & Wilson Solar, PVR and DCM Shriram fell more than 10 percent, while Borosil Renewables, Brightcom Group, Birlasoft and India Tourism Development Corporation added over 20 percent. BSE Small-cap index added 3.3 percent supported by the Fineotex Chemical, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Paisalo Digital, Rupa and Company, HBL Power Systems and Soril Infra Resources, while losers included Pilani Investment, Dish TV India, Shree Renuka Sugars and India Tourism Development Corporation.

BSE Mid-cap Index was down 0.7 percent. Honeywell Automation, MphasiS, Whirlpool of India and Larsen & Toubro Infotech rose 8-16 percent, while lower were IDBI Bank, The Ramco Cements, Cummins India and Bharat Heavy Electricals. BSE Mid-cap Index rose 2.7 percent led by the SAIL, BHEL, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Vodafone Idea and Canara Bank, while Biocon, Honeywell Automation, New India Assurance Company and Castrol India ended lower.

The BSE Large-cap Index ended flat. Gainers included Vedanta, Wipro, Cipla, Infosys and Indus Towers, while losers were Punjab National Bank, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and IndusInd Bank. The BSE Large-cap Index ended with 2 percent gain with Punjab National Bank, Motherson Sumi Systems, JSW Steel, Bank Of Baroda and Tata Motors added 6-10 percent, while Cadila Healthcare, Indus Towers, Britannia Industries, Vedanta and Bajaj Finserv ended in the red.

Close

Related stories

On the BSE Sensex, Infosys added the most in terms of market value, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HUL and HCL Technologies, while HDFC Bank and ONGC lost most of their market value. On the BSE Sensex, HDFC added the most in terms of market value, followed by HDFC Bank, Asian Paints and State Bank of India, while Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever lost most of their market value. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Representative image | Source: Pixabay On the sectoral front, Nifty PSU Bank Index outperformed to the other indices with over 6 percent gain followed by the Nifty Realty (up 5.7 percent) and Nifty Metal (up 3.6 percent).

In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,591.27 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 3,400.23 crore. However, in this month so far FIIs bought equities worth Rs 41,325.37 crore and DIIs sold equities worth of 33,051.41 crore. In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,404.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 4,172.72 crore. However, in the month of December 2020 FIIs bought equities worth Rs 48,223.94 crore and DIIs sold equities worth of Rs 37,293.53 crore.

In the last week Indian rupee ended almost against the US dollar. It closed at 73.54 per dollar on January 1, against its December 24 closing of 73.54 per dollar. In the last week Indian rupee gained against the US dollar. It closed higher by 42 paiseat 73.12 per dollar on January 1, against its December 24 closing of 73.54 per dollar.
Rakesh Patil
TAGS: #Market Edge
first published: Jan 2, 2021 08:13 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.