Slideshow | Market breaks 7-week losing streak on stimulus hopes; auto, pharma outperform

Rakesh Patil 1/10 Benchmark indices broke the seven-week losing streak and ended with over 12 percent gain in the truncated week that ended on April 9. 3/10 The BSE Sensex added 3,568.67 points (12.9 percent) at 31,159.62, while the Nifty50 rose 1,028.1 points (12.7 percent) to end at 9,111.9 levels. 4/10 The BSE Small-cap index gained over 9 percent in last week. Morepen Laboratories, Manali Petrochemicals, Vivimed Labs and Orient Paper gained over 50 percent in last week, while losers included Amber Enterprises, Infibeam Avenues, Intrasoft Technologies and DB Realty. 5/10 BSE Mid-cap Index added 11.3 percent. JSPL, Cholamandalam Investment, Jubilant Life and Emami were among major gainers, while losers were Edelweiss Financial, Future Retail, Future Consumer and Quess Corp. 6/10 The BSE Large-cap Index gained 12.6 percent last week supported by M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Cipla, Axis Bank and Cadila Healthcare. 7/10 On the BSE, Reliance Industries gained the most in terms of market value, followed by HDFC Bank, HUL, TCS and Maruti Suzuki last week. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. 8/10 On the sectoral front, Nifty Auto has outperformed other indices as it rose 23 percent followed by Nifty Pharma (up 19 percent). 9/10 Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,422.80 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 1,801.3 crore. 10/10 During the week the Indian rupee touched a fresh record low of 76.55, while it has ended the week marginally lower at 76.28 on April 9 against its April 3 closing of 76.22. First Published on Apr 12, 2020 09:47 am