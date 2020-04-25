Slideshow | Market breaks 2-week winning streak; rupee hits fresh record low

On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries gained the most in terms of market value. Rakesh Patil 1/10 Benchmark indices ended lower in the volatile week ended on April 24 amid deal between Reliance Industries and Facebook Inc. and crude future prices slipped in to the negative territory for the first time. 2/10 The BSE Sensex fell 261.5 points (0.82 percent) to close at 31,327.22, while the Nifty50 was down 112.35 points (1.2 percent) to end at 9,154.4 levels. 3/10 Nifty Bank index fell over 5 percent and underperformed the frontliners. It lost over 1,000 points to ends at 19,587. 4/10 The BSE Small-cap index was down 1.5 percent in last week. PVR, Kisan Mouldings, Century Textiles, Premier Explosives and Multibase India were among major losers, while gainers included Eros International Media, Optiemus Infracom, Hathway Cable, Ruchi Soya and Atlanta. 5/10 BSE Mid-cap Index declined 3 percent with Nippon Life, Cholamandalam Investment and NBCC lost over 25 percent, while Future Consumer, Future Retail, Alembic Pharma and UCO Bank gained over 20 percent. 6/10 The BSE Large-cap Index fell 1.4 percent last week with IndusInd Bank, Motherson Sumi, Interglobe Aviation, Hindalco Industries and Axis Bank shed over 15 percent, while Reliance Industries and Aurobindo Pharma rose 15 percent each. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. 7/10 On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries gained the most in terms of market value, followed by HDFC Bank, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank in the past week. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. 8/10 On the sectoral front, Nifty Metal has underperformed other indices with loss of 9.4 percent followed by Nifty realty Index (down 5.4 percent) and Nifty Bank (down 5.3 percent). On the other hand, Nifty Pharma Index rose 4 percent. 9/10 Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 4,009.08 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also sold equities worth of Rs 649.22 crore. 10/10 In the last week the Indian rupee touched a fresh record low of 76.92, while it has ended marginally lower at 76.45 on April 24 against its April 17 closing of 76.40. First Published on Apr 25, 2020 10:08 am