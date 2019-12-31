Slideshow | Key market factors to watch out for in 2020

The China factor | China is important not only for the interest of investors in FPI and FDI in the country but also for the Chinese interests in the rest of the world. Foreigners hold close to $5 trillion of Chinese assets as of 2018, of which about half of it is FDIs and the rest is FPIs and bonds. This growth has happened over the last one and a half decades, from relatively small ownership of $500 billion. If the trade war escalates, the consequences will be felt around the world due to its linkages. That is why China is important in the larger scheme of things. A resolution of the tariff war is at the heart of a better order in the world markets.