Slideshow | Check out Axis Securities view on the sectoral indices

Apart from the long-term theme of shift in supply chain, the manufacturing of many speciality chemicals is part of essentials and the facilities have started opening up. The decline in raw materials prices could also help the margins and reduce working capital needs, however, input costs are a pass-through for most companies and benefits could be limited. Overall the speciality chemicals industry is likely to continue to perform well in the medium term and hence Axis Securities recommend an overweight stance on speciality chemicals sector.