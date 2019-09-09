Skipper climbs 17% on order worth Rs 524 crore from Power Grid

Shares of Skipper rallied nearly 17 percent intraday on September 9 after the company got a Rs 524-crore order from Power Grid Corporation of India.

The stock was quoting at Rs 57, up Rs 6.65, or 13.21 percent, amid high volumes on the BSE at 1506 hours.

"The company has emerged favourably placed in a new turnkey project of Rs 524 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) for supply and installation of 765kV, 190km Hexa Zebra conductor transmission line from Fatehgarh2 to Bhadla2 under TBCB bidding conducted by PFC for Green Energy Corridor projects," the power transmission and structures manufacturer said in a BSE filing.

The domestic T&D market has seen muted orders for the past 18 months, director Sharan Bansal said. Now, with the bids being finalised for the green energy corridors, company is optimistic about better order inflows, he said.