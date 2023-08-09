SJVN net profit declines 55% to Rs 272 crore in Q1

State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd on August 9 reported an over 55 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 271.75 crore in the June quarter, mainly due to lower revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 609.23 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a BSE filing.

Total income of the company declined to Rs 744.39 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,072.23 crore in the year-ago period. PTI KKS TRB RAM