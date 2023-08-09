English
    SJVN net profit declines 55% to Rs 272 crore in Q1

    The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 609.23 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a BSE filing.

    State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd on August 9 reported an over 55 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 271.75 crore in the June quarter, mainly due to lower revenues.

    Total income of the company declined to Rs 744.39 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,072.23 crore in the year-ago period. PTI KKS TRB RAM

