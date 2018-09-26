App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SJVN down 4%, PFC up 1% on govt plan to sell stake in cos for Rs 20,000cr

These deals showcase the government's resolve to usher consolidation in the power space.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Shares of SJVN down 4 percent, while Power Finance Corporation (PFC) was up 1 percent in the early trade as government is planning to sell its stake in the companies.

The Centre plans to sell stake in hydropower producer SJVN and Power Finance Corporation to other public sector companies to net close to Rs 20,000 crore to help maintain its FY19 fiscal deficit target, sources told Bloomberg.

The government will sell its 63.8 percent stake in SJVN to NTPC, India’s largest thermal power producer, to garner close to Rs 8,000 crore, while Rural Electrification Corporation will acquire 65.6 percent stake in PFC.

These deals showcase the government's resolve to usher consolidation in the power space.

Amit Mantri, founder of 2Point2 Capital Advisors, told the wire that this a disinvestment proxy. “By selling stake in one state-run company to another, the government can claim to have monetised its stake. But this is only an optical reduction in fiscal deficit,” he added.

The Centre has raised Rs 9,200 crore from asset sales so far, which looks feeble against its FY19 target of Rs 80,000 crore.

At 09:17 hrs Power Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 81.50, up 0.99 percent and SJVN was quoting at Rs 27.70, down 3.99 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 09:43 am

