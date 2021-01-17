MARKET NEWS

Six of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.13 lakh crore in cumulative m-cap

Last week, the valuation of TCS jumped by Rs 42,495.76 crore to Rs 12,13,371.12 crore.

PTI
January 17, 2021 / 11:45 AM IST
 
 
Six of the top-10 most valued domestic firms together added Rs 1,13,018.94 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest gainers. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance took losses in their market valuation for the week.

The valuation of TCS jumped by Rs 42,495.76 crore to Rs 12,13,371.12 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation (m-cap) climbed by Rs 33,960.84 crore to Rs 3,28,697.33 crore.

HDFC Bank added Rs 19,001.41 crore to Rs 8,07,615.27 crore in its valuation and the market cap of Infosys gained Rs 14,184.43 crore to reach Rs 5,72,957.16 crore.

The valuation of RIL rose by Rs 2,884.44 crore to reach Rs 12,28,330.03 crore and that of ICICI Bank gained by Rs 492.06 crore to Rs 3,74,745.94 crore.

In contrast, Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation tumbled by Rs 21,171.32 crore to Rs 3,69,082.01 crore.

The m-cap of Bajaj Finance plunged Rs 12,000.53 crore to Rs 2,94,156.02 crore.

HUL''s valuation dipped by Rs 9,034.04 crore to Rs 5,52,592.14 crore and HDFC''s worth declined by Rs 3,861.42 crore to Rs 4,73,801.61 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 most valued domestic firms, RIL was leading the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark advanced by 252.16 points or 0.51 percent.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #markets
first published: Jan 17, 2021 11:44 am

