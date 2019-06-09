App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2019 10:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Six of top-10 firms lose Rs 34,590 crore in m-cap

The market valuation of TCS tanked Rs 6,716.76 crore to reach Rs 8,17,625.87 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Six of the 10 most valued domestic firms together lost Rs 34,590 crore in market valuation last week in a sluggish broader market. While Reliance Industries (RIL), TCS, ITC, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank suffered an erosion in market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended June 7, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC and Infosys finished with gains.

SBI's m-cap dropped Rs 9,727.83 crore to Rs 3,04,909.35 crore and that of RIL tumbled Rs 9,159.92 crore to Rs 8,33,773.72 crore.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tanked Rs 6,716.76 crore to reach Rs 8,17,625.87 crore and that of ICICI Bank plunged Rs 4,224.43 crore to Rs 2,68,847.85 crore.

Close

ITC's market cap declined by Rs 3,371.12 crore to Rs 3,38,215.65 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank fell by Rs 1,389.95 crore to Rs 2,88,708.23 crore.

related news

In contrast, the m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) zoomed Rs 10,055.5 crore to Rs 3,96,504.96 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 7,211.09 crore to Rs 6,68,007.04 crore.

HDFC added Rs 4,614.95 crore in its valuation to stand at Rs 3,80,389.02 crore while Infosys gained Rs 1,092.24 crore to reach Rs 3,23,016.95 crore.

During the last week, the Sensex fell 98.30 points to 39,615.90.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained at the number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ITC, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

 

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jun 9, 2019 10:34 am

tags #Nifty #RIL #Sensex #stocks #TCS

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.