App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2019 10:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 98,502 crore in m-cap; TCS shines

During the holiday-shortened last week, the Sensex rose 373.17 points, or 0.96 per cent to close at 39,140.28 on Thursday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The combined market capitalisation of six of the 10 most valued Indian firms swelled by Rs 98,502.47 crore last week, with IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer.

Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank, HUL, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were the other gainers, while ITC, HDFC, Infosys and SBI suffered losses in their market valuation for the week ended Thursday.

Stock markets were closed Wednesday and Friday on account of 'Mahavir Jayanti' and 'Good Friday', respectively.

During the holiday-shortened last week, the Sensex rose 373.17 points, or 0.96 per cent to close at 39,140.28 on Thursday.

related news

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of TCS zoomed Rs 49,437.67 crore to Rs 8,05,074.14 crore.

Shares of TCS have been on a gaining spree after the company reported 17.7 per cent growth in consolidated net profit for the March 2019 quarter.

RIL's m-cap jumped Rs 25,957.18 crore to Rs 8,76,585.81 crore and that of HDFC Bank advanced Rs 6,808.26 crore to Rs 6,23,678.06 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 6,739.51 crore to Rs 2,61,018.37 crore and Kotak Mahindra Bank gained Rs 5,966.44 crore to reach Rs 2,62,789.40 crore.

HUL's m-cap rose by Rs 3,593.41 crore to Rs 3,76,106.57 crore.

On the other hand, Infosys witnessed an erosion of Rs 13,740.3 crore in its market valuation to stand at Rs 3,12,990.25 crore.

SBI's valuation fell by Rs 3,926.83 crore to Rs 2,77,466.17 crore and that of HDFC slipped Rs 3,847.41 crore to Rs 3,44,958.84 crore.

The m-cap of ITC dropped Rs 1,532.33 crore to Rs 3,73,091.45 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was at the number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

 

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Apr 21, 2019 10:32 am

tags #markets #TCS

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Vicky Kaushal says he is recovering well post face injury, Tiger Shrof ...

Sadak 2 featuring Alia Bhatt goes on the floors in May, confirms Pooja ...

Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza and more condemn Sri Lanka church blast trage ...

Not Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone was the original choice as Roop for K ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, KXIP vs DC: Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan help ...

Brahamastra: Ranbir Kapoor's role revealed, to play dual roles

IPL 2019 Highlights, MI vs RR: Captain Steven Smith shines in Rajastha ...

Rajkummar Rao to star in Chupke Chupke remake; to essay Dharmendra's p ...

Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul fined Rs 20 lakh each by BCCI, courtesy their ...

Second Man Dies After Shooting Outside Australian Nightclub

Curious Case of Odisha’s ‘Twitter Tiger’ Who is Set to Turn Tabl ...

Pregnant Women Feel Pushed Out of Their Jobs

Christians Mourn Sri Lanka Church Attacks on Easter Sunday, Post Condo ...

Vivek Oberoi Visits Shirdi, Seeks Blessings for the Release of Modi Bi ...

Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning

Cristiano Ronaldo Grabs Another Slice of History, Becomes 1st Football ...

Jet Airways Crisis: Lenders Keen on Non-IBC Resolution if Bidding Proc ...

Ranbir Kapoor is a Fiery Superhero in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

In defence of the Bengaluru non-voter: Polling through WhatsApp, fewer ...

Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones — When worlds collide, which M ...

Anantnag Lok Sabha seat: Three-phased election, reduced polling hours ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Northern Ireland unrest: Journalist shot dead during riot; police call ...

Serie A: Juventus clinch eight consecutive Scudetto with comeback vict ...

Net employment generation in formal sector trebled in February to 8.61 ...

The Queer Take: Our bodies, our selves — navigating corporeal conund ...

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date will be announced on 23 April, sa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.