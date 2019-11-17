App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2019 10:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 2.4 lakh crore in m-cap; TCS leads charge

The market cap of TCS zoomed Rs 1,93,666.73 crore to reach Rs 8,16,068.63 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Six of the 10 most valuable domestic companies together added a staggering Rs 2.4 lakh crore in market capitalisation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) grabbing the lion's share.

The other winners included Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI), while Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Infosys, ITC and HDFC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended November 15.

The market cap of TCS zoomed Rs 1,93,666.73 crore to reach Rs 8,16,068.63 crore.

Close

RIL's valuation jumped Rs 15,182.29 crore to Rs 9,31,412.63 crore.

related news

The m-cap of HDFC Bank climbed Rs 12,917.96 crore to Rs 6,99,704.93 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank rallied Rs 4,355.08 crore to Rs 3,10,012.67 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation rose by Rs 6,430.30 crore to Rs 3,22,725.86 crore and that of SBI increased Rs 5,488.63 crore to stand at Rs 2,87,372.49 crore.

In contrast, the market cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) dropped by Rs 6,277.96 crore to Rs 4,45,355.96 crore.

Infosys' valuation declined by Rs 1,932.77 crore to Rs 3,02,349.51 crore and that of ITC fell by Rs 12,041.92 crore to Rs 3,07,990.46 crore.

The m-cap of HDFC went down by Rs 929.60 crore to Rs 3,84,199.95 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL led the chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, Infosys and State Bank of India (SBI).

During the last week, the Sensex advanced 33.08 points or 0.08 percent.

 

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 17, 2019 10:33 am

tags #markets #Sensex

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.