App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2019 10:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Six of top-10 cos add Rs 1.26 lakh crore in m-cap

HDFC Bank's valuation jumped Rs 24,098.72 crore to Rs 6,80,645.09 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Six of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added a staggering Rs 1.26 lakh crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries (RIL) and HDFC Bank topping the chart.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank were the other winners in the top-10 list, while SBI, Infosys, HDFC and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw a drop in their their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

RIL's market valuation zoomed by Rs 34,453.13 crore to Rs 8,29,632.75 crore, the most among the frontline entities.

Close

HDFC Bank's valuation jumped Rs 24,098.72 crore to Rs 6,80,645.09 crore and ICICI Bank added Rs 20,603.11 crore to its m-cap to reach Rs 2,90,132.25 crore.

related news

The m-cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank advanced Rs 20,213.04 crore to Rs 3,14,037.87 crore and that of ITC moved up by Rs 18,158.46 crore to Rs 3,10,725.34 crore.

The market valuation of HUL rose by Rs 8,659.25 crore to Rs 4,35,062.28 crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of State Bank of India (SBI) dropped Rs 18,250.8 crore to Rs 2,51,004.70 crore.

The valuation of Infosys tumbled Rs 9,771.22 crore to Rs 3,36,022.65 crore and that of TCS tanked Rs 3,339.62 crore to Rs 7,71,752.96 crore.

HDFC's m-cap fell by Rs 2,742.77 crore to Rs 3,51,528.17 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL retained its top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank and SBI.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 807.95 points or 2.12 per cent during the last week.

 

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 29, 2019 10:37 am

tags #Sensex

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.