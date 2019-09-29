Six of top-10 cos add Rs 1.26 lakh crore in m-cap

Six of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added a staggering Rs 1.26 lakh crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries (RIL) and HDFC Bank topping the chart.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank were the other winners in the top-10 list, while SBI, Infosys, HDFC and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw a drop in their their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

RIL's market valuation zoomed by Rs 34,453.13 crore to Rs 8,29,632.75 crore, the most among the frontline entities.

HDFC Bank's valuation jumped Rs 24,098.72 crore to Rs 6,80,645.09 crore and ICICI Bank added Rs 20,603.11 crore to its m-cap to reach Rs 2,90,132.25 crore.

The m-cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank advanced Rs 20,213.04 crore to Rs 3,14,037.87 crore and that of ITC moved up by Rs 18,158.46 crore to Rs 3,10,725.34 crore.

The market valuation of HUL rose by Rs 8,659.25 crore to Rs 4,35,062.28 crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of State Bank of India (SBI) dropped Rs 18,250.8 crore to Rs 2,51,004.70 crore.

The valuation of Infosys tumbled Rs 9,771.22 crore to Rs 3,36,022.65 crore and that of TCS tanked Rs 3,339.62 crore to Rs 7,71,752.96 crore.

HDFC's m-cap fell by Rs 2,742.77 crore to Rs 3,51,528.17 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL retained its top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank and SBI.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 807.95 points or 2.12 per cent during the last week.