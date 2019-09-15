App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2019 10:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Six of 10 most valued cos add Rs 50,580 cr in m-cap; SBI, ICICI Bank lead

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS led the chart followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Six of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added Rs 50,580.35 crore in market valuation last week, with banking majors SBI and ICICI Bank emerging as the lead gainers.

While RIL, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the other winners, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), HUL, Infosys and ITC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended September 13.

The market cap of State Bank of India (SBI) zoomed Rs 15,841.19 crore to Rs 2,60,330.92 crore.

Close

ICICI Bank's valuation jumped Rs 14,062.37 crore to Rs 2,66,874.13 crore.

related news

The m-cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank climbed Rs 8,011.67 crore to Rs 2,83,330.41 crore and that of HDFC rallied Rs 7,695.41 crore to Rs 3,60,062.95 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation rose by Rs 3,036.27 crore to Rs 6,17,170.55 crore and that of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) increased Rs 1,933.44 crore to stand at Rs 7,76,891.25 crore.

In contrast, the market cap of TCS dropped Rs 21,125.9 crore to Rs 8,03,516.90 crore.

ITC's valuation declined by Rs 4,914 crore to Rs 2,94,778.17 crore and that of Infosys fell by Rs 4,724.55 crore to Rs 3,56,123.44 crore.

The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) went down by Rs 2,998.26 crore to Rs 3,90,705.28 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS led the chart followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI.

During the last week, the Sensex advanced 403.22 points or 1.09 percent.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 15, 2019 10:20 am

tags #Companies #markets

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.