Six behavioural biases that investors should avoid amid COVID-19-led market mayhem

S Ranganathan

Behavioural biases leading to ill-informed investment decisions can lead to value erosion and wealth destruction for investors.

An analysis of investors’ behaviour by the research team of LKP Securities reveals six such investment traps stemming from behavioural biases which they should take care to avoid especially in these times of collective confusion and uncertainty.

Developing awareness about behavioural tendencies of investors that shape their investment style and pattern especially during such times of uncertainty like the COVID-19 pandemic can be revealing.

Such meaningful insights based on sufficiently long data points may also help investors side-step investment traps even after sanity returns to the market as the pandemic will have to pass one day.

This is because, stock market, like any other trading place, is essentially behavioural science. It is driven by humans or algorithms (algos) designed by humans.

In what follows, we summarise six key behavioural biases of investors observed from analysing stock market data of comparable equities for a period of one year starting from April 2019 to April 2020 (till date) to gain insights into the behavioural patterns during several phases of their investing style. (The data used is average monthly price of respective stocks).

Value Fixation

A typical pattern that emerges from our analysis is the investors’ tendency to anchor their investment decisions on the yearly high of a particular stock (or getting fixed-to-a-value scale) fully ignoring the likely adverse impact on the firm’s business due to a specific event.

An example is the buying into the stocks of Micro Finance Institutions (MFIs) when the COVID-19 pandemic started raising its ugly head. Those investors who accumulated/bought the stocks of MFIs - Credit Access Grameen and Spandana Sphoorthy Financials - might have lost substantial value of their investments after the COVID-19 pandemic roiled the markets.

Avoid Stereotypes

Similarly, stereotype decisions based on a pattern that probably does not exist and merely represent an investor behaviour which seeks to chase hot stocks that are fancied when a particular investible theme comes to light.

Our analyses of samples drew from the water treatment and management sector - VA Tech Wabag and Ion Exchange show that those investors who flocked VA Tech counter lost money while squarely missing out on the latter which proved to be a winner despite having lesser global footprints than the former.

Guessing Game

Predicting a trend reversal based on insufficient data akin to the law of averages can be perilous as such behaviour may lead investors to buy early only to land later in pain.

This is the case with those investors who bet on PVR and Wonderla Holidays which operate in the multiplex and the theme park verticals.

Know your skills

Our analysis also reveals that overconfidence by overestimating predictive skill sets will lead to loss of opportunities.

This is evident from the examples of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea wherein several investors could not buy into the former on the way down despite being able to identify the changing trends.

Loss Aversion

Loss aversion is an equally important trait seen among investors as booking losses on a bad investment decision are twice as much painful compared to booking profits.

Investors exhibit risk-averse behaviour before booking profits (selling and locking in sure gains) and are more risk-tolerant while facing a loss (continuing to hold the investment in the hope of prices to rise again). The examples of two large media companies - Zee Entertainment and Sun TV Network demonstrate this point.

Cashing in, Cashing out

And finally, cashing out of winners while clinging on to losers is another behavioural pattern we have observed among investors when we compared Avenue Supermart with Future Retail.

The key learning from our analysis is that contrary to the common notion that investors are rational and make informed decisions based on full information, it seldom seems to be the case in the real-life world. Behavioural biases stemming from ill-informed decisions can lead to investment traps for a section of investors leading to wealth destruction and value erosion.

Therefore, our sane advice to investors is that though it is said that luck favours the brave, it is better to be less aggressive. When you don’t know don’t do. Be cautious and patient.

(The author is Head of Research at LKP Securities)

: The article or the inferences drawn from our analysis should not be construed as investment advice or solicitation on the sectors/stocks mentioned. Errors, if any, are of the authors. The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.