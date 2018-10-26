Sit tight as November likely to be politically charged month: BNP Paribas

We expect November to be a politically charged month as three Indian states go to polls, the results of which may be extrapolated to the national elections due in 2019, Abhiram Eleswarapu, Head of India Equity Research at BNP Paribas, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand. Edited excerpt:

The mayhem on D-Street seen in the past some time has eroded much of investor wealth. Do you see more downside? Is it time to buy or sit tight?

Our Sensex target of 37,500 presents about an 11 percent upside from current levels. India is also rated neutral in our regional model portfolio. The Nifty is flattish on a year-to-date basis, but that is mainly because of only a handful of stocks.

In other words, there are several stocks beyond these outperformers that have corrected quite a bit recently. There are several risks that could, no doubt, continue to persist especially around news flow in the financial services sector and the liquidity situation for NBFCs.

We could possibly also see increased market volatility ahead of state elections next month. Therefore, we advocate a bottom-up stock picking approach and see some interesting long-term opportunities in the Indian market.

What are the sectors that are looking attractive?

We see bottom-up opportunities across sectors, but more so in select financials, consumer discretionary, energy and technology.

Volatility is part of equity markets. But, do you think with the change in dynamics both global as well as local, investors should go underweight on equities?

As mentioned earlier, we wouldn't be surprised to see continued volatility in the equity market. We expect November to be a politically charged month as three Indian states will go to polls, the results of which may be extrapolated to the national elections due in 2019.

There are also mid-term elections in the US. Our team also sees heightened trade wars and a hard Brexit as macro risks. That said, as mentioned earlier, we use a bottom-up stock picking approach using a combination of quality, growth and valuation factors, and see some interesting stocks after their recent fall.

Do you think Indian market is trading above historical averages depsite recent correction?

The sell-off has made the index valuation a bit cheaper. The Nifty and BSE500 are trading slightly above their historical averages now, though several individual stocks have corrected even more.

Do you see RBI raising rates in next policy meeting?

The consensus view, before the latest RBI meeting, was for two more rate increases this year, i.e. one in October and then again in December. We felt that was a bit aggressive and would not happen. Our house view is that there will be one more rate hike this year in December.

Market investors expect the RBI to raise rates to curb the sharp depreciation in the currency. However, the central bank seems more inclined to look at inflation as a guide for its next step. Inflation has largely remained in control recently.

Do you think that FII-heavy stocks could be under the weather for some more time?

Yes, that is a reasonable assumption to make. That said, oil prices have corrected from their peak in the past month and if the ongoing earnings season provides some upside to earnings estimates, we could see the markets recover towards the end of the year towards our index target.

Where do you see the currency headed in the next 6 months or by FY19? Some experts are even penciling a figure of Rs 80/USD.

Our house view is for the rupee to be at 72 by the end-2018 and at 72.50 by end-2019 versus the US dollar. We, therefore, think that the worst of the depreciation is behind us. That said, there could be continued downside risk if oil prices start to rise again.

We think oil prices could peak by the first half of next year at around $82 and $85 per barrel.

