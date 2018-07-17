App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 09:53 AM IST

Sintex Plastics Technology hits 52-week low on poor Q1 numbers

Revenue from operations drops 12.2 percent to Rs 1,325 crore versus Rs 1,509 crore, YoY, but increases 2.5 percent from Rs 1,292.56 crore (QoQ).

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shares of Sintex Plastics Technology touched 52-week low of Rs 34.30, down 7 percent intraday Tuesday on the back of poor June quarter numbers.

The company's Q1 profit falls 47 percent to Rs 37.53 crore versus Rs 70.56 crore, YoY but turned profitable compared to loss at Rs 12.49 crore reported in March quarter.

The annual general meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on September 17, 2018.

At 09:36 hrs Sintex Plastics Technology was quoting at Rs 35.40, down Rs 1.45, or 3.93 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 09:53 am

