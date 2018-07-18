Sintex Industries soars 9% after strong operational show in Q1

Shares of Sintex Industries soared over 9 percent on Wednesday morning as investors cheered its Q1 results.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 16.07 and an intraday low of Rs 15.44.

The company reported a rise of 11.5 percent in the net profit for June quarter at Rs 39.1 crore against Rs 35.1 crore reported during the same quarter of last year.

Its revenues rose 35 percent at Rs 925.3 crore against Rs 687.6 crore year on year.

On an operating basis, the EBITDA rose 45 percent at Rs 109.9 crore against Rs 75.6 crore year on year. Meanwhile, the consolidated EBITDA margin came in at 11.9 percent against 11 percent year on year.

The stock has lost over 6 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it has gained 5 percent. At 10:01 hrs Sintex Industries was quoting at Rs 15.37, up Rs 0.68, or 4.63 percent.