Sinking crude lifts paint stocks as Asian Paints and Berger Paints jump 3%

Shares of paint stocks clocked up strong gains on Wednesday after crude oil prices slumped in the international market as investors believe this fall will help recover margins.

Oil plummeted about 9 per cent on Tuesday in the biggest daily drop since March on growing fears of a global recession and lockdowns in China that could slash demand.

Global benchmark Brent crude traded around $102.77 a barrel, losing $10.73, or 9.5 per cent. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended 8.2 per cent, or $8.93, lower at $99.50 a barrel.

Crude oil and its derivatives are major raw materials for paint companies. Thus, when the prices rose, shares of paint companies suffered greatly. And, now that the outlook has dimmed, the stocks have seen buying.

Berger Paints was up over 3 per cent, while Asian Paints climbed about 3 per cent. Kansai Nerolac jumped over 3 per cent as well, followed by Indigo Paints that rose about 2 per cent.

There have been contrasting projections on how crude oil may perform. At one end, JP Morgan said in the worst case scenario, it can rise to as high as $380. On the other end, Citi sees it at $65 by 2023-end thanks to recession fears that will likely clip demand.

Many money managers are also divided on the commodity. Jefferies’ Chris Wood sees it rising ahead, while Abakkus’ Sunil Singhania agrees with Citi’s assessment and sees it falling close to $80 per barrel.

All in all, the near term prospects for paint companies are still uncertain. Analysts tracking these companies also agree that in the near term the situation does not look that optimistic unless costs are passed down, but in the long term they are bullish.

The average broker target on Asian Paints sees around 17 per cent upside, 20 per cent for Berger Paints, and 33 per cent for Kansai Nerolac.