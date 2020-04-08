App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 09:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Single-day FII inflow at highest since November 26

Overall, in April so far, FIIs as well as DIIs have been net sellers to the tune of Rs 392.58 crore and Rs 1,559.09 crore, respectively in cash market.

Sunil Shankar Matkar

Driven by coronavirus-induced jitters, foreign institutional investors, major contributors to primary and secondary markets, have been in selling mode in the past one month.

But on April 8, they bought Rs 1,943.41 crore worth of shares, the biggest single-day inflow since November 26, 2019.

They also bought Rs 741.77 crore of equities on April 7 when the BSE Sensex rallied 2,476 points.

"The extent of selling by the FIIs over past week has come down. We expect the selling to reduce significantly lower in April on account of deep value emerging in the broader markets which will attract foreign long term investors," Himanshu Gupta, VP Research at Globe Capital Markets, told Moneycontrol.

FIIs' outflow in March at Rs 65,816.70 crore is the highest-ever in a single month till now.

On the contrary, domestic institutional investors net sold Rs 1,757.79 crore worth of shares on April 8, the biggest-single day outflow since December 23, 2019. They were strong supporters in March and their net buying was Rs 55,595.18 crore against Rs 16,933.03 crore in February.

Overall, in April so far, FIIs as well as DIIs have been net sellers to the tune of Rs 392.58 crore and Rs 1,559.09 crore respectively in cash market.

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 09:00 pm

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex

