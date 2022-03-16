English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Singapore Exchange picks TCS as partner for NSE IFSC-SGX Connect in Gift City

    SGX selected TCS BaNCS for its multi-broker, low latency capabilities, to serve as the end-to-end solution for its trading, clearing, settlement and risk management operations, the company said

    Moneycontrol News
    March 16, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST

    The Singapore Exchange has selected Tata Consultancy Services Ltd's BaNCs solution to power the trading link NSE IFSC-SGX Connect at special economic zone Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, which will allow Singapore traders and other international investors to trade in Nifty derivatives in real time.

    "To enable international access to Indian capital markets and create a larger liquidity pool of international and domestic participants, SGX has set up SGX India Connect IFSC Private Limited, a special purpose vehicle at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (Gift City), a special economic zone in Gandhinagar, India," TCS said in a press release on March 16.

    The Gift Connect will allow SGX members to place orders on NSE IFSC using FIX/proprietary APIs or through the TCS BaNCS dealing terminal, the release said.

    "The solution’s clearing and settlement module will interact with the clearing arms of NSE IFSC and SGX for position and limits management, while also performing all regulatory compliance functions. Using TCS BaNCS’ risk management module, SGX and SGX brokers can define risk rules and profiles, monitor and control trading activities", the release added.

    SGX selected TCS BaNCS for its multi-broker, low latency capabilities, to serve as the end-to-end solution for its trading, clearing, settlement and risk management operations.

    Close

    Related stories

    “TCS has played a key role in building and maintaining the technology infrastructure that underpins India’s capital markets. More than 40 percent of trades in India run through the TCS BaNCS Trading solution. We are pleased to partner with SGX in its strategic Gift Connect program and bring our unique combination of Indian market knowhow, global practices, agility and our high-performance solution to support its growth plans in India, while bringing in new capital flows from across the world.” said R Vivekanand, Global Head, BFSI Platforms and Products, TCS.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #GIFT City #SGX CNX Nifty #TCS BaNCS
    first published: Mar 16, 2022 01:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.