you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simplex Infrastructures tanks 6% after CARE revises outlook to negative

CARE also retained its rating on company's non-convertible debentures worth Rs 525 crore at A- but outlook revised to negative from stable

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Simplex Infrastructures shares plunged 6.5 percent intraday on June 12 after rating agency CARE revised its outlook on company's bank facilities to negative from stable.

It was quoting at Rs 127.25, down Rs 8.05, or 5.95 percent on the BSE at 1200 hours IST.

CARE retained its rating on the company's long term bank facilities worth Rs 2,624.40 crore at A- but revised outlook to negative from stable earlier.

Also, the rating for its long/short term bank facilities worth Rs 7,900 crore remained at A-/A2+ but outlook revised to negative from stable, the company said.

CARE also retained its rating on the company's non-convertible debentures worth Rs 525 crore at A- but outlook revised to negative from stable.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 12:40 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Simplex Infrastructures

