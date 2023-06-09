Silver at 4-week high ahead of US data; track India prices

Silver at 4-week high; eye on weak dollar, US inflation

Silver prices are currently trading at a four-week high, showing positive momentum in the market. The slightly weak dollar has contributed to the upward movement in silver prices.

Additionally, higher than expected initial jobless claims and the release of US inflation data on June 13 are factors that could further impact the silver market.

Market sentiment suggests a 76% probability of the US Fed pausing rate hikes during their meeting on June 14. Furthermore, the upcoming European Central Bank meeting has the potential to witness a rate hike.

In 2023, silver has experienced a notable increase of 7%, and in the December quarter, it surged by 23% quarter-on-quarter.

On the demand side, silver has enjoyed solid support. In 2022, silver demand was estimated to reach a record 1.112 billion ounces, signaling strong market interest. Furthermore, there has been a consistent global silver deficit from 2018 to 2020, with deficits of 253 million ounces in 2022 and an estimated 119 million ounces in 2023.

Silver Prices in India

Record industrial fabrication in 2022, showing a growth rate of 5%, has contributed to the demand for silver. The price range for silver in 2022 was between Rs 51,550 and Rs 73,100 per kilogram, with the all-time high recorded at Rs 77,949 per kilogram in 2020.

India's Silver Imports

Year Tonnes 2019 5968 2020 2219 2021 2773 2022 9450

India's silver imports witnessed fluctuations in recent years, with imports dropping to 2,219 tonne in 2020. However, there was a notable increase in 2022, with imports surging to 9,450 tonne, reflecting the growing demand. This was a record year of imports, driven by demand from investment, industry, jewelry, and silverware sectors.

Global Silver Production

Tonnes Mine Production Consumption 2018 848.4 989.8 2019 833.2 995.4 2020 784.4 896.1 2021 848.5 1033

Global silver production in 2021 has remained consistent while consumption significantly increased to 1,033 tonnes. This trend suggests a growing demand for silver in various industries and sectors worldwide.