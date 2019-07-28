Silver prices set to rally going ahead

Sakina Mandsaurwala

Base metals continued their downward trajectory by waiting for demand to improve ahead of a possible US-China trade meeting next week. All metals, except Lead, have traded lower in the last week.

Lead prices surged 2.2 percent on supply worries and higher cash premium during the last week, where as the energy complex remained mixed as Nymex Crude gained 1 percent over the tightening US crude oil inventories and tensions in the Middle East tensions. Nymex natural gas closed lower by 1 percent on the expectation of cooler than normal temperature, higher production and increasing stockpiles.

After the previous week's strong buying, some profit booking is being witnessed in precious metals. Gold prices traded lower by 0.5 percent last week while Silver prices continued its uptrend by rising 1.6 percent during the last week. Gold and silver prices are also awaiting US Fed policy decision on July 31 where the consensus opinion is 25bps rate cut.

Comex Silver price has rallied by over 11 percent this month from $15/oz to $16.68/oz. Most of the gains have come from strong inflows in Silver ETFs in July. The total known ETF holdings of Silver reached a record high this month. In shares, the Silver Trust ETF added almost 1,120 tonne, and now the total assets stands at 11,147 tonne.

The Gold-to-silver price ratio has fallen over the last few days, which also adds to the bullishness for Silver prices. With the global monetary easing underway, as can be seen from the dovish comments of the European Central Bank, and the upcoming key Federal Reserve policy-setting meeting next week will also confirm the upside in Silver prices.

Therefore, one should follow a buy on dips strategy in MCX Silver prices as we expect MCX Silver prices to test Rs 43,500 per kg. Currently, MCX Silver prices are trading at Rs 41,400 per kg.

