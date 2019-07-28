App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2019 08:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver prices set to rally going ahead

The Gold to silver price ratio has fallen over the last few days and also adds to the bullishness for Silver prices.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Sakina Mandsaurwala

Base metals continued their downward trajectory by waiting for demand to improve ahead of a possible US-China trade meeting next week. All metals, except Lead, have traded lower in the last week.

Lead prices surged 2.2 percent on supply worries and higher cash premium during the last week, where as the energy complex remained mixed as Nymex Crude gained 1 percent over the tightening US crude oil inventories  and tensions in the Middle East tensions. Nymex natural gas closed lower by 1 percent on the expectation of cooler than normal temperature, higher production and increasing stockpiles.

Close

After the previous week's strong buying, some profit booking is being witnessed in precious metals. Gold prices traded lower by 0.5 percent last week while Silver prices continued its uptrend by rising 1.6 percent during the last week. Gold and silver prices are also awaiting US Fed policy decision on July 31 where the consensus opinion is 25bps rate cut.

related news

Comex Silver price has rallied by over 11 percent this month from $15/oz to $16.68/oz. Most of the gains have come from strong inflows in Silver ETFs in July. The total known ETF holdings of Silver reached a record high this month. In shares, the Silver Trust ETF added almost 1,120 tonne, and now the total assets stands at 11,147 tonne.

The Gold-to-silver price ratio has fallen over the last few days, which also adds to the bullishness for Silver prices. With the global monetary easing underway, as can be seen from the dovish comments of the European Central Bank, and the upcoming key Federal Reserve policy-setting meeting next week will also confirm the upside in Silver prices.

Therefore, one should follow a buy on dips strategy in MCX Silver prices as we expect MCX Silver prices to test Rs 43,500 per kg. Currently, MCX Silver prices are trading at Rs 41,400 per kg.

The Author is Commodity Analyst at Narnolia Financial Advisors.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 28, 2019 08:05 am

tags #Commodities

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.