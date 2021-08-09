Silver prices fall below Rs 64,000/kg amid downward pressure in gold

The value of September and December’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,034.67 crore and Rs 63.79 crore, respectively.

Silver prices declined for the fourth consecutive day to below Rs 64,000 per kg on August 9 on persistent weakness in gold on stronger economic data. The precious metal crashed 4.2 percent last week on the MCX.

The white metal traded in the negative after a gap-down start, tracking a bearish global trend.

The semi-precious metal has been trading lower than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200 days’ simple moving averages and exponential moving averages on the daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.68, which indicates an oversold level in the price.

The US non-farm payrolls data exceeded expectations with a 943,000 addition in the job last month. This put pressure on precious metals in anticipation that Fed’s tapering could begin earlier than expected.

According to US CFTC data, money managers raised their net long COMEX silver futures and options positions by 4,709 contracts to 25,898.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF rose by 11.53 tonnes to 17,213.55 tonnes. The fund NAV is trading at a discount of 2.69 percent.

The US dollar index marginally fell to 92.76, down 0.04 percent against the major cross in the afternoon session.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, “International silver prices started this Monday with big cuts extending weakness from last week as better than expected US jobs data, could bring forth timing of the Federal Reserve policy tightening. Technically, if LBMA Silver trades below $24 levels we could witness the continuation of its bearish momentum up to $23.53-22.55 levels. Resistance is at $24.15-$25.19 levels.”

“On the domestic front, MCX Silver September is sustaining below Rs 65,000 below which could see Rs 64,090- Rs 63,200 levels. Resistance is at Rs 65,500- Rs 66,250 levels,” Iyer stated.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 73.08 to 1 indicating that gold has outperformed silver. The increase in the gold/silver ratio is a negative sign for silver prices.

MCX Bulldesk plunged 184 points, or 1.30 percent, to 13,996 at 15:36. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

In the futures market, silver for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 64,710 and a low of Rs 63,583 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 63,583 and a high of Rs 75,215.

Silver delivery for the September contract crashed by Rs 1,284, or 1.98 percent to Rs 63,716 per kg at 15:38 hours with a business turnover of 11,679 lots. The same for the December contract decreased Rs 1,220, or 1.85 percent, to Rs 64,600 per kg with a turnover of 3,222 lots.

Similarly, the Silver Mini contract for August slipped Rs 1,277, or 1.90 percent at Rs 64,062 on a business turnover of 23,389 lots.

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited said, “MCX Silver has resumed lower at Rs 64,710, continued to fall below the psychological mark of Rs 64,000. LBMA Silver spot has fallen by almost 7% since previous session. The key resistance would be at Rs 64,850 whereas support holds near Rs 63,500.”

At 10:15 (GMT), the precious metal was down 1.85 percent and was quoting at $23.87 an ounce in New York.

