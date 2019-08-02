Silver futures up on spot demand

Silver futures traded higher 0.3 per cent to Rs 41,111 per kg Friday as speculators extended their positions, taking firm cues from the spot market.

In a similar manner, the white metal to be delivered in December contracts rose by Rs 70, or 0.17 per cent, at Rs 42,038 per kg in 1,708 lots.