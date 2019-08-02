App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 01:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures up on spot demand

Silver for delivery in September contracts traded higher by Rs 125, or 0.3 per cent, to Rs 41,111 per kg in a business turnover of 16,303 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Silver futures traded higher 0.3 per cent to Rs 41,111 per kg Friday as speculators extended their positions, taking firm cues from the spot market.

Silver for delivery in September contracts traded higher by Rs 125, or 0.3 per cent, to Rs 41,111 per kg in a business turnover of 16,303 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

In a similar manner, the white metal to be delivered in December contracts rose by Rs 70, or 0.17 per cent, at Rs 42,038 per kg in 1,708 lots.

However, in the international market, silver traded lower at USD 16.17 an ounce in New York.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 01:17 pm

