Silver futures up on spot demand

Silver prices rose 0.14 percent to Rs 37,029 per kg at the futures trade Wednesday due to fresh positions created by speculators.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in May went up by Rs 53, or 0.14 percent, to Rs 37,029 per kg in a business turnover of 19,880 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in July was trading higher by Rs 55, or 0.15 percent, at Rs 37,627 per kg in a business turnover of 6,722 lots.

Market analysts attributed the rise in silver futures to fresh positions created by participants owing to an uptick in demand at the spot market.