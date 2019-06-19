Silver futures up on spot demand

Silver prices rose 0.03 per cent to Rs 37,317 per kg at the futures trade on Wednesday due to fresh positions created by speculators.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in July contracts went up by Rs 11, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 37,317 per kg in a business turnover of 18,008 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in September contracts was trading higher by Rs 16, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 37,720 per kg in a business turnover of 7,714 lots.