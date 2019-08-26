App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 02:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures up on global cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for September contracts was trading up by Rs 711, or 1.59 per cent, to Rs 45,313 per kg with a business turnover of 5,472 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices rose by Rs 711 to Rs 45,313 per kg in futures trade on Monday after speculators built up fresh positions amid firm trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for September contracts was trading up by Rs 711, or 1.59 per cent, to Rs 45,313 per kg with a business turnover of 5,472 lots.

However, the metal for delivery in far-month December contracts was trading down by Rs 750, or 1.63 per cent, to Rs 46,690 per kg in 1,135 lots.

Close

Analysts said, the rise in silver prices at futures trade was due to building up of positions by participants tracking a firm trend in overseas market.

Globally, silver edged up by 1.38 per cent at USD 17.66 an ounce in New York.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 26, 2019 01:59 pm

tags #Commodities

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.