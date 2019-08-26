Silver futures up on global cues

Silver prices rose by Rs 711 to Rs 45,313 per kg in futures trade on Monday after speculators built up fresh positions amid firm trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for September contracts was trading up by Rs 711, or 1.59 per cent, to Rs 45,313 per kg with a business turnover of 5,472 lots.

However, the metal for delivery in far-month December contracts was trading down by Rs 750, or 1.63 per cent, to Rs 46,690 per kg in 1,135 lots.

Analysts said, the rise in silver prices at futures trade was due to building up of positions by participants tracking a firm trend in overseas market.