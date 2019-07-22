Silver futures up on global cues

Silver futures traded 0.98 per cent higher to Rs 41,081 per kg Monday after speculators raised bets driven by a firm trend overseas.

Silver for delivery in September contracts rose by Rs 399, or 0.98 per cent, to Rs 41,081 per kg in a business turnover of 18,411 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Besides, the white metal to be delivered in far-month December contracts rose by Rs 378, or 0.91 per cent, to Rs 41,790 per kg in 1,109 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals mainly influenced silver prices here.

In the international market, silver traded 0.86 per cent higher at USD 16.34 an ounce in New York.