Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 02:11 PM IST

Silver futures up on global cues

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Silver futures traded 0.98 per cent higher to Rs 41,081 per kg Monday after speculators raised bets driven by a firm trend overseas.

Silver for delivery in September contracts rose by Rs 399, or 0.98 per cent, to Rs 41,081 per kg in a business turnover of 18,411 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Besides, the white metal to be delivered in far-month December contracts rose by Rs 378, or 0.91 per cent, to Rs 41,790 per kg in 1,109 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals mainly influenced silver prices here.

In the international market, silver traded 0.86 per cent higher at USD 16.34 an ounce in New York.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 12:59 pm

