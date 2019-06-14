App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 02:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures up 0.93% on global cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in July contracts was up by Rs 345, or 0.93 per cent, to Rs 37,450 per kg in a business turnover of 19,496 lots

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Silver futures traded higher by 0.93 per cent to Rs 37,450 per kg on Friday after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in July contracts was up by Rs 345, or 0.93 per cent, to Rs 37,450 per kg in a business turnover of 19,496 lots

The white metal to be delivered in far-month September contracts, too, rose sharply by Rs 355, or 0.95 per cent, to Rs 37,848 per kg in 6,883 lots.

Close

Analysts said, widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend on global markets for precious metals mainly influenced silver prices at futures trade here.

In the international market, silver traded higher by 0.93 per cent at USD 15.03 an ounce in New York.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 01:59 pm

tags #Commodities

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.