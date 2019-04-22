Silver futures up 0.77% on global cues

Silver futures traded higher by 0.77 percent at Rs 38,115 per kg Monday after speculators raised bets driven by a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in July was up by Rs 292, or 0.77 percent, at Rs 38,115 per kg in a business turnover of 4,226 lots.

The white metal to be delivered in May rose by Rs 284, or 0.76 percent, to Rs 37,514 per kg in 19,308 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend on global markets for precious metals mainly influenced silver prices here.

In the international market, silver traded higher by 0.30 percent at USD 15.12 an ounce in New York.