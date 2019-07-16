App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 02:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures up 0.51% on global cues

Silver contracts for September delivery rose by Rs 196, or 0.51 per cent, to Rs 38,821 per kg in a business turnover of 19,600 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Silver prices rose 0.51 per cent to Rs 38,821 per kg on Tuesday after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend in the overseas market.

Silver contracts for September delivery rose by Rs 196, or 0.51 per cent, to Rs 38,821 per kg in a business turnover of 19,600 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Besides, the white metal contracts for December delivery shot up by Rs 198, or 0.5 per cent, to Rs 39,510 per kg in 703 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals mainly influenced silver prices here.

In the international market, silver traded 0.59 per cent higher at USD 15.46 an ounce in New York.
