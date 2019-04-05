Silver futures up 0.49% on positive global trend

Silver futures traded higher by 0.49 percent at Rs 37,652 per kg Friday after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in May was up by Rs 184, or 0.49 percent, at Rs 37,652 per kg in a business turnover of 21,721 lots

The white metal to be delivered in July too rose by Rs 172, or 0.45 percent, to Rs 38,163 per kg in 1,243 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders, in sync with a firm trend on global markets for precious metals, influenced silver prices at futures trade here.

In the international market, silver traded higher by 0.87 percent at USD 15.17 an ounce in Singapore.