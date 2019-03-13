Silver futures surge 0.2% on global cues

Silver prices traded higher 0.2 percent at Rs 38,766 per kg Wednesday after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in May rose by Rs 77, or 0.2 percent, at Rs 38,766 per kg in a business turnover of 18,631 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for far-month July edged higher by Rs 93, or 0.24 percent, at Rs 39,298 per kg in 385 lots.

Analysts said, widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend in global markets mainly influenced the silver prices here.

In the international market, silver traded higher by 0.74 percent at USD 15.45 an ounce in Singapore.