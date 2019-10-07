Silver futures slip on weak global cues

Silver prices fell by Rs 19 at Rs 45,360 per kg in futures trade on Monday as investors trimmed their positions over weak global trend.

Silver for December delivery traded lower by Rs 19, or 0.04 percent, at Rs 45,360 per kg in a business turnover of 2,691 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Similarly, the white metal for March delivery fell by Rs 3, or 0.01 percent, to Rs 46,320 per kg in a business turnover of 21 lots.

In the international market, silver traded 0.26 percent lower at USD 17.58 an ounce in New York.