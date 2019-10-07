App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2019 12:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures slip on weak global cues

Silver for December delivery traded lower by Rs 19, or 0.04 percent, at Rs 45,360 per kg in a business turnover of 2,691 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices fell by Rs 19 at Rs 45,360 per kg in futures trade on Monday as investors trimmed their positions over weak global trend.

Silver for December delivery traded lower by Rs 19, or 0.04 percent, at Rs 45,360 per kg in a business turnover of 2,691 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Similarly, the white metal for March delivery fell by Rs 3, or 0.01 percent, to Rs 46,320 per kg in a business turnover of 21 lots.

Close

In the international market, silver traded 0.26 percent lower at USD 17.58 an ounce in New York.

Analysts said muted demand, weak trend in precious metals in global markets and trimming of positions by speculators weighed on silver futures here.

First Published on Oct 7, 2019 12:22 pm

